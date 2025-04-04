Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,591,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 389,512 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $134,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,895 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 191,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 70,234 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,789,000 after buying an additional 42,290 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 202,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after buying an additional 52,302 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $129.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $307.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

