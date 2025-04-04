Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,977,434 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 885,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,977,434 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $133,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 434.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $956,653.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,091 shares in the company, valued at $17,760,529.79. This represents a 5.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,270 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $672,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,126 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,190.20. This represents a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,101 shares of company stock worth $2,300,905 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.23. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $122.36 and a one year high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.63%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

