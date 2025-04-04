Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 53,254 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 498,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,254 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $95,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Chart Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 41.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,698,083.10. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,247.75. This represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.76.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

