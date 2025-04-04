Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 605,222 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605,222 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PTC were worth $427,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $146,712,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $128,852,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,292,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,961,000 after acquiring an additional 240,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,076,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,088,000 after acquiring an additional 133,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $149.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.90 and a twelve month high of $203.09. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTC. KeyCorp increased their target price on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,650.12. This trade represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

