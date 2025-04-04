Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $25.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OLN. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olin from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.69.

Olin Stock Down 10.6 %

NYSE OLN opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Olin has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 45% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane acquired 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,435. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 297,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 29,919 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,692,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,514,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Olin by 890.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 451,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 405,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

