Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 144,217 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 144,217 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $941,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,181,000.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 7.2 %
NYSEARCA VGT opened at $511.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $592.75 and a 200 day moving average of $605.77.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Information Technology ETF
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
