Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 2,488,154 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488,154 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,120,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 46,780 shares during the period. Swmg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,917,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,108,000 after purchasing an additional 396,049 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

