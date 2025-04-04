Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,639,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $355.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $400.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.80. The stock has a market cap of $352.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

