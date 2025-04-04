Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 107,727 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,814,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,727 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $734,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.41 and its 200-day moving average is $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,635.67. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

