Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $73.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company traded as low as $59.71 and last traded at $61.27. Approximately 8,072,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 17,127,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.67.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WFC. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 7.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,365,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210,193 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 730.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,954,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,855 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $198,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $199.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

