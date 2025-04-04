WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WSBC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

WesBanco Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.84. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 66.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,879 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth $1,148,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,712,000 after purchasing an additional 142,597 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

