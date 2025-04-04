Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,650 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 100,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 72,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.29. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

