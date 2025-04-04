Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 159 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $6,666,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.65.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $64,050,487.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,565,931.52. The trade was a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $137.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.16 and a 200-day moving average of $169.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

