Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 489,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,860 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $14,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFLV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $277,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,255,000 after buying an additional 201,202 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,462,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,692,000 after acquiring an additional 797,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

