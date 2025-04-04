Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,542,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,719 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,715.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgepath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,906,000.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.38 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49.

