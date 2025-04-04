Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 572,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,362,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $80.26 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $74.08 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.