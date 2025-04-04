Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $510.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $600.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $572.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.12 and a 1-year high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.13.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

