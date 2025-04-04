Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Short Interest Up 21.7% in March

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,700 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 815.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:WABC opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
