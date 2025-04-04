Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 9,574 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Entergy by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Entergy by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 451,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after buying an additional 272,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,103,000 after buying an additional 5,271,559 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.41. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

