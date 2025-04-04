Westpac Banking Corp Acquires New Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,299,004,000 after acquiring an additional 139,941 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,236,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $444,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ciena by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,439,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,403,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Down 13.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 98.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $579,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,732,160.21. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 16,912 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $1,436,843.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,121.12. This trade represents a 22.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,921,513 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Ciena

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.