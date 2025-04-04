Westpac Banking Corp Buys 4,819 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,045,822,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $577,941,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $65,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,160,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25,929.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $262.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.81 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.89 and a 200-day moving average of $260.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $246,749.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,003.62. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

