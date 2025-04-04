Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

KRC opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Kilroy Realty news, CEO Angela M. Aman bought 2,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,153.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $140,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,484.48. This represents a 24.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

