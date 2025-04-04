Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 694.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,948 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,887,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,536,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,820,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 816,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 105.64%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

