Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.9% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hologic by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $61.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.62.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

