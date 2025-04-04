Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb
In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of CB stock opened at $302.42 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
