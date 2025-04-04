Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHP. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $85.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

