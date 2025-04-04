Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,213 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Marvell Technology by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,592,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,242 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $16,402,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius Research raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Melius began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,268. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 12.0 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.11.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

