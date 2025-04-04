Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,171,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 637,643 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $566,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 670,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,242,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,989,000 after purchasing an additional 66,994 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 108,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

