What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for IO Biotech Q1 Earnings?

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of IO Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IO Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised IO Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $1.01 on Friday. IO Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.