What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for MIGI Q1 Earnings?

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 93.68% and a negative return on equity of 368.57%.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 14.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of MIGI opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.65. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 50,945 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.