What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for WOR FY2025 Earnings?

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.67. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Worthington Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Worthington Enterprises’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $304.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

WOR opened at $48.18 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,032,000 after acquiring an additional 156,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 68,363 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after buying an additional 39,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,627,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

