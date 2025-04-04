What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for TSE:FM Q2 Earnings?

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.40 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.57.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of FM stock opened at C$18.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.73. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$13.81 and a 52 week high of C$23.28. The stock has a market cap of C$10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

In other news, Director Alison Cheryl Beckett purchased 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$26,719.00. Also, Director Charles Kevin Mcarthur acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.23 per share, with a total value of C$430,842.13. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.