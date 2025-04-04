What is William Blair’s Forecast for Nayax FY2025 Earnings?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Nayax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nayax’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nayax’s FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

NYAX has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Nayax from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYAX opened at $34.85 on Friday. Nayax has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.42 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,183,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,630,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Nayax by 5,526.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Nayax by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 92,441 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

