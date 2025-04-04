Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Holdings Lifted by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 168.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Wingstop accounts for approximately 5.1% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WING. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $115,301,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,123,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 984.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 217,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,683,000 after purchasing an additional 197,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wingstop by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 801,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,852,000 after buying an additional 154,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,131,000 after buying an additional 101,247 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Wingstop from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.73.

Wingstop Stock Up 2.9 %

WING stock opened at $242.78 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.60 and a twelve month high of $433.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.69.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Wingstop declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

