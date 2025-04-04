Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,000 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

