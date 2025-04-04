Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293,931 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ME. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 993,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 192,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 23andMe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 28,252 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

23andMe Stock Down 35.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 183.39% and a negative return on equity of 170.07%.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

