Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,168 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. PriceSmart makes up 0.5% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3,905.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 393.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 17,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,545. The trade was a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $96,552.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,862 shares in the company, valued at $598,503.64. This trade represents a 13.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $1,930,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.17.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.22). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Articles

