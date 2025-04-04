Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 88,724 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88,724 shares during the period. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock makes up about 0.8% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Barclays PLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 338.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82,344 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,095,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after buying an additional 99,696 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 225.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 60,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 41,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 60.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 287,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 108,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

GLDD opened at $8.57 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher Gunsten acquired 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 61,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,873. This represents a 6.72 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

