Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,875 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lee Enterprises were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lee Enterprises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Lee Enterprises Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34. The company has a market cap of $61.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $19.63.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.