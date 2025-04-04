Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Up 4% – Here’s What Happened

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $11.56. 536,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,251,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $958.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.74 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 28,917 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 376,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 182,631 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

