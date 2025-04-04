Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WK. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,329 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Workiva by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $51,353,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Workiva by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Workiva from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,250.80. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 5,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $475,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,352.16. This trade represents a 4.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $69.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.22. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.47 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.