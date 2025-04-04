World Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth $31,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

