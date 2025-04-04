World Investment Advisors Has $4.02 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,102 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 360.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 427,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 42,327 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 831,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 287,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 31,055 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

