World Investment Advisors Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,835 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $632,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,102,836 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $621,535,000 after buying an additional 653,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,408,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.29.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $257.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.21. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

