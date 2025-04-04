World Investment Advisors Has $7.24 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Allstate were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.0 %

ALL opened at $205.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.35 and its 200-day moving average is $194.35. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $212.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

