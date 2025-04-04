World Investment Advisors Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,273,000 after acquiring an additional 271,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,430,000 after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $494,903,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510,798 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $511.50 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $605.77. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

