World Investment Advisors Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,860,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,104,000 after purchasing an additional 265,129 shares in the last quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $4,803,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $2,775,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 3.6 %

BATS PJAN opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

