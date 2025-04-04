World Investment Advisors Purchases 24,965 Shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,965 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSEA. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

