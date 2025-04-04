World Investment Advisors Purchases 34,160 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,160 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 122,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.72. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $46.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

