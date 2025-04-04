World Investment Advisors Sells 116,453 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

World Investment Advisors reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,453 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.9% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 420,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,423,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,980,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 4.6 %

BATS USMV opened at $92.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $79.69 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average of $91.83.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.